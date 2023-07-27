Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$92.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$86.00 to C$92.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$93.40.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$86.00 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$76.32 and a 52-week high of C$94.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$83.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.06 by C($0.12). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of C$12.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.6760563 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.