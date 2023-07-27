Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSEM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.11. 1,339,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.85. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $46,105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after buying an additional 694,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,453,000 after buying an additional 675,803 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,073,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after acquiring an additional 652,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,441,000 after acquiring an additional 552,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

