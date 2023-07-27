Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $226.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $270.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.43.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $8.61 on Tuesday, hitting $223.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,502. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.15.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,048,209,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,049,000 after buying an additional 79,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,604,000 after purchasing an additional 138,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

