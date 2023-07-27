Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 13,225 put options on the company. This is an increase of 100% compared to the typical volume of 6,620 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XME opened at $53.22 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

