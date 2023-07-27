Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Trane Technologies worth $52,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TT stock traded up $2.95 on Thursday, hitting $197.23. The stock had a trading volume of 750,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,839. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $139.07 and a 12-month high of $199.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.50 and a 200 day moving average of $181.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

