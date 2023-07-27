Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.77 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Travel + Leisure updated its Q3 guidance to $1.43 to $1.55 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.43-$1.55 EPS.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.71. 1,181,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,916. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In related news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

