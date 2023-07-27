Triatomic Management LP Has $373,000 Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Triatomic Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 188,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,976,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $312,957 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.97. 793,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,890. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

