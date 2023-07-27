Triatomic Management LP Sells 2,935 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Triatomic Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Insulet accounts for about 1.8% of Triatomic Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Insulet by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $3,052,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $6,547,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Insulet stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.57. The stock had a trading volume of 342,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,594. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $208.54 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.40.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.64.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

