TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $928.02-972.21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $988.75 million.

TriMas Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $27.89 on Thursday. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.00 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on TriMas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut TriMas from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TriMas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $29,221.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $724,642.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at $112,280.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Stories

