TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $95.66, but opened at $104.15. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. TriNet Group shares last traded at $103.91, with a volume of 40,096 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.
Insider Activity at TriNet Group
In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TriNet Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.16.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Featured Articles
