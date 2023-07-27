Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.35.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter.

About Trinity Bank, N.A.

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

