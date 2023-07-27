Truist Financial Boosts First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $33.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $47.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 18,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,794.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 917,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,655,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 18,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,087 shares of company stock valued at $647,821. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

