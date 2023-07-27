Truist Financial Co. (TFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

TFC stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 87,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

