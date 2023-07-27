Truist Financial Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,230.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $2,310.00 to $2,230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of CMG traded down $190.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,896.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,124. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,075.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,819.87. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $2,213,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,528 shares of company stock valued at $19,738,136 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

