Truist Financial Cuts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $53.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.99. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 60.39% and a return on equity of 86.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

