Truist Financial Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $52.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.21.

Shares of OVV opened at $43.10 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

