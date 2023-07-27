Truist Financial Cuts Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target to $53.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 0.1 %

REPX stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $726.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 48.84%. Analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $105,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 190,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,463.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.