Truist Financial Increases Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $50.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nextracker from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.
Nextracker Stock Performance
Nextracker stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,346,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.49. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.
Insider Transactions at Nextracker
In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Institutional Trading of Nextracker
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $154,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nextracker by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 646,265 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $42,403,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $29,912,000.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
