Truist Financial Increases Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $50.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nextracker from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Stock Performance

Nextracker stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,346,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.49. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth $154,708,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nextracker by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,199,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 646,265 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $42,403,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $29,912,000.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.