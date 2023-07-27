Truist Financial Trims Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Target Price to $29.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 349,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Range Resources by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $12,605,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

