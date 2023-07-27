U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Down 41.3% in July

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the June 30th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. GoldMining

In other news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 18,000 shares of U.S. GoldMining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,848,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,281,375.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 37,905 shares of company stock valued at $501,216 in the last 90 days.

U.S. GoldMining Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of USGO opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39. U.S. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.

