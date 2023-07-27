UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCBJF. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Stock Performance

UCB stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. UCB has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.