Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNP. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Up 10.4 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $238.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

