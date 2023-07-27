Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $257.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stephens from $232.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $238.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after buying an additional 223,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after buying an additional 864,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after buying an additional 883,963 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

