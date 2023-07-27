United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE URI traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $441.12. 1,525,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,795. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $256.23 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.23.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in United Rentals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 47.6% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

