United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut United States Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of USM stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. 148,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,243. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United States Cellular by 85.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in United States Cellular by 129.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

