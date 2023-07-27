Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Unitil has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE UTL traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 43,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,057. The stock has a market cap of $837.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unitil has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unitil by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unitil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Unitil by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.