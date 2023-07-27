Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Universal Health Services updated its FY23 guidance to $9.85-$10.50 EPS.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.10. 69,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.31%.

In related news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Universal Health Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

