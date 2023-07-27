Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.85-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.13-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.13 billion.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on UHS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,547,996. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

