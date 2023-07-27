Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,730. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Further Reading

