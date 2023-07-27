Universal (UVV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $693.98 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Universal Stock Performance

Shares of Universal stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $49.02. 28,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,647. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.70. Universal has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Universal Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

In other news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 2,841.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,620,000 after buying an additional 114,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,382,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

