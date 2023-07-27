Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.11

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 4437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLEEY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

