Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,583 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.16% of Ares Capital worth $115,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,414 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,126,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,029,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 98,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 913,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,285. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.