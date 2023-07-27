Van ECK Associates Corp Has $65.54 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $65,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 711.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,586,000 after buying an additional 439,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,211,000 after purchasing an additional 363,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

FMC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.96. 72,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,275. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

