Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 704,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $98,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 73.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,036. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

