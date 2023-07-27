Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,864,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,101,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,297,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

VNQ traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $84.78. 8,008,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

