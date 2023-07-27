Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.83. The stock had a trading volume of 356,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,189. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

