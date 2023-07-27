Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 14.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $235,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.04. 5,342,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,192. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

