Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.55. 2,271,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,293. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

