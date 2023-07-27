Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,837. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

