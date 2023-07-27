Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 260,705 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Ventas worth $29,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,928,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,955,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,799,000 after acquiring an additional 156,421 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after acquiring an additional 971,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ventas by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,715,000 after buying an additional 907,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,164,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,610,000 after buying an additional 123,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Activity at Ventas

Ventas Price Performance

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.00. 1,234,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,603. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -266.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -999.94%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

