VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) PT Lowered to $249.00 at Citigroup

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $210.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.16. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VeriSign will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total transaction of $428,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,642 shares in the company, valued at $121,498,093.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $27,801.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,036 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total transaction of $428,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,498,093.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,509 shares of company stock worth $9,826,245 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in VeriSign by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VeriSign by 31.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,239,000 after acquiring an additional 537,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in VeriSign by 3,177.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 259,726 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

