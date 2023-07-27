Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

Veritex has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veritex to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.71. 401,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.41. Veritex has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,548.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,420 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,098.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $25,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,554 shares in the company, valued at $530,548.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,672 shares of company stock worth $81,523. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Veritex by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Veritex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 788.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth about $384,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

