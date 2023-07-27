Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Up 0.8%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $3.98. 223,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 718,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VERI. Roth Capital cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Veritone from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Veritone Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $141.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritone

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. Analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 37.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

