Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NENTF. Nordea Equity Research lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Handelsbanken lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viaplay Group AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Viaplay Group AB (publ) stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027. Viaplay Group AB has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $26.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

