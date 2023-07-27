Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Price Performance

NASDAQ VICR opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.65 and a beta of 1.30. Vicor has a 1-year low of $38.71 and a 1-year high of $93.84.

Get Vicor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Insider Activity at Vicor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

In other news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vicor by 51.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Vicor by 132.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.