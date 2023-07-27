Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Craig Hallum upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum now has a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00. Approximately 189,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 373,234 shares.The stock last traded at $95.48 and had previously closed at $93.70.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Get Vicor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicor

Vicor Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vicor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Vicor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.97 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

About Vicor

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.