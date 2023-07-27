Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s Largest Position

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 748,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. Visa makes up 8.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Visa were worth $168,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $237.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.45 and its 200 day moving average is $227.67. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

