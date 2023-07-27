Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,971 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $109,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.26. 474,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,765. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.