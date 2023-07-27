Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on V. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.83.

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

Visa stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.46. 8,159,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,715. Visa has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $245.37. The firm has a market cap of $439.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.89.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.22% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after acquiring an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

