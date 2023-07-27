Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $601,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.16.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

